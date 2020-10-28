NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PFL kicks off season after delay
Aerial shot of the Philippine Football Federation's facility in Carmona, Cavite.
PFL kicks off season after delay
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 9:03am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football League (PFL) is finally kicking off its fourth season on Wednesday after postponing their planned opener earlier this week.

Initially slated to begin last Sunday, the PFL was forced to wait a few days due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Quinta and a few positive COVID-19 tests within the league bubble.

The league got the green light to begin with the hostilities after a meeting with local government officials and Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra on Sunday.

The PFL had conducted another round of surveillance testing for all six participating clubs on Tuesday after the positive tests and turned out negative.

The league's hostilities will begin with a clash between revamped United City FC and the Azkals Development Team at 4:30 p.m. at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

United City skipper Stephan Schrock will be united with his Southeast Asian Games teammates in the ADT on the pitch, this time as foes.

Schrock believes facing the young national booters will be a great challenge for he and his team.

"It's a massive challenge and I'm very very happy to see them because there are really good quality guys for the future and with Scott Copper coaching the team, I expect a lot of good things from them," Schrock said.

The ADT is bannered by former UAAP stars Jarvey Gayoso, Mar Diano and Mat Custodio along with Filipinos who have tested their mettle overseas like Yrick Gallantes and Christian Rontini.

The UCFC-ADT clash will be followed by Kaya-Iloilo FC clashing with newcomer Maharlika-Manila FC at 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Randy Villanueva, 45
By Joey Villar | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Randy Villanueva, former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association, passed away last Monday due to heart attack.
Sports
fbfb
Magramo endures quarantine
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Giemel Magramo isn’t allowed to leave the Grand Palace Hotel, where he is quarantined, until two days before his fight against unbeaten Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall...
Sports
fbfb
Medical exemptions get PBA nod
By Joaquin Henson | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday players who require medical attention not available in the New Clark City may leave the bubble and return for as long as they’re cleared by oversight committee...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion, already at 35-years-old, has long been considered close to hanging up...
Sports
fbfb
LPGA Tour: Pagdanganan ‘whacks it’ like no other
10 hours ago
There’s a new young Asian talent to follow on the LPGA Tour, and for a change she’s not South Korean, Japanese...
Sports
fbfb
Alaska pulls out an ace
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Alaska recovered from a sluggish first half and outsteadied Terrafirma in a tight race to the finish, 99-96, to get back on...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga stays hot in President’s Cup
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Joshua Munzon came through with a clutch performance as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City routed Sarangani, 21-13,...
Sports
fbfb
‘The Beast’ one proud Lola’s boy
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Calvin Abueva’s much-awaited return to action turned out to be a big hit among PBA fans last Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with