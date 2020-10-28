PFL kicks off season after delay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football League (PFL) is finally kicking off its fourth season on Wednesday after postponing their planned opener earlier this week.

Initially slated to begin last Sunday, the PFL was forced to wait a few days due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Quinta and a few positive COVID-19 tests within the league bubble.

The league got the green light to begin with the hostilities after a meeting with local government officials and Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra on Sunday.

The PFL had conducted another round of surveillance testing for all six participating clubs on Tuesday after the positive tests and turned out negative.

The league's hostilities will begin with a clash between revamped United City FC and the Azkals Development Team at 4:30 p.m. at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

United City skipper Stephan Schrock will be united with his Southeast Asian Games teammates in the ADT on the pitch, this time as foes.

Schrock believes facing the young national booters will be a great challenge for he and his team.

"It's a massive challenge and I'm very very happy to see them because there are really good quality guys for the future and with Scott Copper coaching the team, I expect a lot of good things from them," Schrock said.

The ADT is bannered by former UAAP stars Jarvey Gayoso, Mar Diano and Mat Custodio along with Filipinos who have tested their mettle overseas like Yrick Gallantes and Christian Rontini.

The UCFC-ADT clash will be followed by Kaya-Iloilo FC clashing with newcomer Maharlika-Manila FC at 8 p.m.