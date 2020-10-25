NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PFL postpones kickoff due to COVID-19 positive tests, inclement weather
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy football fans will need to wait a little while longer to see Philippine booters back on the pitch.

This after the Philippine Football League (PFL) postponed its scheduled October 25 season kick off in its Carmona bubble Saturday night.

The league cited "expected inclement weather" brought about by Tropical Depression Quinta as the reason for the postponement.

In the same post, the PFL also revealed nine individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the PFL bubble in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

"Five players and one coach tested positive in the RT-PCR tests conducted on 21 October 2020. They had to be isolated," said the statement.

"Further tests were conducted on those with close contacts on these persons last Saturday, 24 October 2020 and three returned positive," they added.

League commissioner Coco Torre said that the PFL is ready for this situation.

"We have anticipated this scenario hence there is a set of health and safety protocols in place for incidents such as this," said Torre.

Philippine Football Federation General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes expects the PFL to be able to begin its season in just a few days despite the development.

"We understand the current situation and with participants' strict compliance with bubble-specific protocols, we hope to push through with kickoff in a few days," said Gastanes.

