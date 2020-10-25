NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
File
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble in Pampanga.

In a press conference held on Sunday, the league announced that the official who tested positive earlier this week for the virus turned out negative confirmatory tests.

But a player from the Blackwater Elite tested positive and has been since isolated from the rest of the team and brought to the Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac for more tests.

The whole Elite squad has been isolated. Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the scheduled game between Blackwater and Rain or Shine today is thereby cancelled.

But the Manila Clasico game between the Ginebra San Miguel and the Magnolia Hotshots will push through at 6:45 p.m..

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

BASKETBALL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PBA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 25, 2020 - 11:36am

How are sports bodies responding to the coronavirus pandemic? Follow this page for updates. Photo from AFP

October 25, 2020 - 11:36am

A PBA player tests positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, an official also tested positive, but confirmatory tests turned out negative. The player who tested positive for the virus is now in isolation.

The PBA will not be holding its first game scheduled today (Blackwater Elite vs Rain or Shine), but Manila Clasico between Ginebra and Magnolia is said to push through. — Philstar.com/Luisa Morales

October 21, 2020 - 2:01pm

PBA announces that a referee from the 350-strong bubble delegation has been considered a suspect case for COVID-19 in Clark, Pampanga.

He has already been isolated and immediately brought to a quarantine facility in Capas, Tarlac. — The STAR/John Bryan Ulanday

October 10, 2020 - 1:18pm

China's state broadcaster ends a year-long blackout of NBA games on Saturday, citing "goodwill" from the US basketball competition following a row over Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

CCTV aired Game 5 of the NBA Finals series, where Miami Heat narrowly beat LeBron James' LA Lakers 111-108 to keep their title hopes alive.

CCTV suspended NBA broadcasts last October after Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey tweeted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", referring to protests Beijing called separatist and seditious. — AFP

October 6, 2020 - 6:18pm

Asia's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, pledges to implement strict bio-safety measures this week for its first major international event following a months-long coronavirus shutdown.

The Singapore-based organization, which promotes cards across Asia in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing, was unable to stage fights for almost four months because of the pandemic. 

They resumed in China in June but Friday's "Reign of Dynasties" in Singapore will be the outfit's first international event since the restart. — AFP

October 3, 2020 - 9:20am

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he thinks it's unlikely the league will pause a delayed 2021 season to allow player to compete in a postponed Tokyo Olympics.

"We'll consider it," Silver says in a courtside interview with NBA TV before the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat clashed in game two of the NBA Finals in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"I think it's unlikely at the end of the day that if we start late that we would stop for the Olympics." — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nurmagomedov announces shock retirement after UFC 254
4 hours ago
The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and...
Sports
fbfb
La Union outlasts favored Pampanga, ties NBL Finals series
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
PAOwer avoided a 0-2 hole on their best-of-five Finals series with a balanced team effort led by Jayson Apolonio.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings losing
By Bill Velasco | October 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are starting to lose. Those teams and players are starting to lose more of their live audience, economic...
Sports
fbfb
Asian Nations Cup winds down
By Edgar De Castro | October 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Not unexpectedly, the 2020 Online Asian Nations Cup, held under the auspices of the FIDE, will be in its final stages even before we go to press.
Sports
fbfb
PFL postpones kickoff due to COVID-19 positive tests, inclement weather
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Pinoy football fans will need to wait a little while longer to see Philippine booters back on the pitch.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Beast unleashed: Phoenix's Abueva reinstated in PBA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Calvin Abueva’ indefinite suspension has finally been lifted Sunday morning, making him available for a much-awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Madrid overpowers Barcelona in El Clasico
4 hours ago
Real Madrid averted a crisis in the best way possible on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty Clasico, landing...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca in contention for LPGA title
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
To say that Bianca Pagdanganan is on a roll is an understatement. For the rookie Filipina ace is red-hot, pounding the Great...
Sports
fbfb
NorthPort ends drought
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
NorthPort’s support crew led by Renzo Subido and Kelly Nabong stepped up to the plate as the Sean Anthony-less Batang...
Sports
fbfb
Shedding tears of joy, sorrow
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Twenty seven days into the PBA bubble, emotions are running high among the players and coches here.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with