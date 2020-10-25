PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through

MANILA, Philippines — A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble in Pampanga.

In a press conference held on Sunday, the league announced that the official who tested positive earlier this week for the virus turned out negative confirmatory tests.

But a player from the Blackwater Elite tested positive and has been since isolated from the rest of the team and brought to the Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac for more tests.

The whole Elite squad has been isolated. Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the scheduled game between Blackwater and Rain or Shine today is thereby cancelled.

But the Manila Clasico game between the Ginebra San Miguel and the Magnolia Hotshots will push through at 6:45 p.m..

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.