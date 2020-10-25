PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through

MANILA, Philippines — A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble in Pampanga.
In a press conference held on Sunday, the league announced that the official who tested positive earlier this week for the virus turned out negative confirmatory tests.
But a player from the Blackwater Elite tested positive and has been since isolated from the rest of the team and brought to the Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac for more tests.
The whole Elite squad has been isolated. Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the scheduled game between Blackwater and Rain or Shine today is thereby cancelled.
But the Manila Clasico game between the Ginebra San Miguel and the Magnolia Hotshots will push through at 6:45 p.m..
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
PBA announces that a referee from the 350-strong bubble delegation has been considered a suspect case for COVID-19 in Clark, Pampanga.
He has already been isolated and immediately brought to a quarantine facility in Capas, Tarlac. — The STAR/John Bryan Ulanday
China's state broadcaster ends a year-long blackout of NBA games on Saturday, citing "goodwill" from the US basketball competition following a row over Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.
CCTV aired Game 5 of the NBA Finals series, where Miami Heat narrowly beat LeBron James' LA Lakers 111-108 to keep their title hopes alive.
CCTV suspended NBA broadcasts last October after Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey tweeted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", referring to protests Beijing called separatist and seditious. — AFP
Asia's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, pledges to implement strict bio-safety measures this week for its first major international event following a months-long coronavirus shutdown.
The Singapore-based organization, which promotes cards across Asia in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing, was unable to stage fights for almost four months because of the pandemic.
They resumed in China in June but Friday's "Reign of Dynasties" in Singapore will be the outfit's first international event since the restart. — AFP
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he thinks it's unlikely the league will pause a delayed 2021 season to allow player to compete in a postponed Tokyo Olympics.
"We'll consider it," Silver says in a courtside interview with NBA TV before the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat clashed in game two of the NBA Finals in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
"I think it's unlikely at the end of the day that if we start late that we would stop for the Olympics." — AFP
