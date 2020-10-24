NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zamboanga City guns for third crown in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney
The Zamboanga City-Family Brand Sardines clinched their second championship in the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup on Friday
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Zamboanga City guns for third crown in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Untouchable Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines shoots for title No. 3 as the third leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipines 3x3 President’s Cup unfolds today at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan claimed their second straight crown by overpowering the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in a heated 21-11 victory Friday night.

Alvin Pasaol erupted for eight points including a booming two-pointer from the left corner to seal the title duel over a Nueva Ecija squad consisting of Gab Banal, Jai Reyes, Tonino Gonzaga and Maclean Sabelina.

It was the second championship for the heavily favored squad after reigning supreme in the opening leg when it turned back Uling Roasters-Butuan City, 21-17, last Wednesday.
And Pasaol and Munzon, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, are in the heart of those feats.

“We need to win here as part of our preparation for the OQT, said the burly Pasaol in Filipino.

But will fatigue set in for Zamboanga City after playing the most games among all 12 participants with 15 including five in last Monday’s pre-season tilt where they suffered its lone loss against Bicol in the group stages?

“We’ll just continue to play as much as we can, that’s what were here for,” said Pasaol.

In the finals, there were some anxious moments after a collision between the fallen Santillan and Banal triggered a shoving and shouting match between Pasaol and Gonzaga, a temporary replacement to an injured Juan Gomez de Liano who was sidelined due to a sprained ankle.

But after involved players were slapped unsportsmanlike and technical fouls, Pasaol and Munzon returned to their business-like ways in delivering the most important plays that finished off Nueva Ecija.

“This is not for the kids. Don’t watch us if you don’t know what 3x3 basketball is all about,” said Pasaol.

After five days, Zamboanga had already raked in a total cash prize if P250,000 — P100,000 each in the first two legs and P50,000 in the preseason.

And it is expected to hunger for more including the most sought after purse of all — the ultimate prize of P1 million in the grand finale on Friday.

Entering the finals, Zamboanga dispatched pre-season conqueror Bicol, 21-19, in the quarters, and Butuan, 21-18, in the semis.

Nueva Ecija, for its part, relied on a Reyes’ game-winner in escaping past Bicol, 21-19, in the quarters and then routing Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 21-13, in the semis to set up a title duel with Zamboanga.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings losing
By Bill Velasco | October 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are starting to lose. Those teams and players are starting to lose more of their live audience, economic...
Sports
fbfb
Pampanga draws first blood vs La Union in NBL Finals
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This marks the first official game back for the NBL in their third season after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forced them...
Sports
fbfb
Manny says focus is overdue
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao has made an impassioned appeal to support the creation of the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission, citing his experience in explaining why it’s...
Sports
fbfb
No quarantine ‘ayuda’ for now
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Delivery of essential goods in Quest Hotel has been suspended, until further notice, in light of the COVID-19 scare that momentarily...
Sports
fbfb
Lady Agilas soar to semis
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippines crushed Sri Lanka with a pair of 3.5-.5 victories to advance to the semifinals in the women’s section...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Denice Zamboanga favored to win ONE Atomweight Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
Zamboanga recently stepped up to the challenge of facing the division's top talents in the Grand Prix, en route to a possible...
Sports
fbfb
Big-hitting Pagdanganan pulls to within one with 67
By Dante Navarro | 50 minutes ago
A pair of brilliant rounds, however, doesn’t make a champion player but with her confidence building up and the momentum...
Sports
fbfb
Fuel Masters draw motivation from sidelined teammate Abueva
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though already in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Abueva has still not been given the green light to get back on the hardcourt...
Sports
fbfb
ONE chief: Eduard Folayang still 'very fresh' despite age
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
This despite critics' writing off of the two-time former ONE Lightweight titlist because of his age and his recent slump in...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco goes back-to-back
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Chris Newsome did an encore of his endgame heroics from Tuesday’s outing and the Meralco Bolts surged to their second...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with