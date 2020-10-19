NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Premier League 2020-21: In topsy-turvy land
Premier League 2020-21: In topsy-turvy land
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – If you said that teams that were hovering above the relegation last season and the team from the Championship would be lording over the English Premier League a month in, we would have said you are crazy.

But that is exactly what makes the Premier League the most exciting domestic football league in the world.

The top two teams on the table right now were hovering above the relegation zone last season. Everton for a while was there as was Aston Villa.

Everton finished 13th in the 20-team league with a 13-10-15 record under Carlo Ancelotti. Aston Villa was just above relegated Bournemouth by one point.  

Currently, Everton has 13 points from five matches while Villa has 12 in four matches. Toffees and Aston Villa are the last two undefeated squads in the league. 

Defending champions Liverpool are third. The Reds won their first three before taking it on the chin from Aston Villa, 7-2, then managing one point from Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Leicester City that battled Liverpool at the halfway mark of last season before fading has lost two straight matches to fall to fourth spot. 

Manchester City continues to be in inconsistent form. They are at 10 spot with seven points although they have played only four games.

Manchester United that had a late run to finish in the top four of last season have only six points in four outings; good for 14th place. 

Tottenham, a consistent top four side from 2015-19, is trying to barge back into the top Four. They have been inconsistent thus far. They lost 1-nil to Everton in the season opener. They beat Southampton, drew with Newcastle after which they thrashed Manchester United, 6-1. They followed up that huge win with a 3-3 draw with West Ham. Jose Mourinho’s charges seem to play better against the traditional powers but dip in form and fight when it comes to the mid-table squads.

Fulham and Burnley, two of the clubs promoted from The Championship along with that league’s titlist, Leeds United that sits at ninth spot, are at the bottom of the standings with one and no points respectively. 

Southampton, that great rival of Leeds, finished 11th last campaign and yet this 2020-21, have only one point; one they gained versus Fulham. Sheffield was scoreless in their first three matches of the season as they lost all three. 

This weekend’s fixtures where Leeds takes on Aston Villa, Man City plays West Ham, Man United lock horns with Chelsea, Liverpool defend Anfield versus Sheffield, and Everton battle Southampton will see some teams create separation. And there’s Leicester versus Arsenal too.

FOOTBALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
fbfb
Lopez stuns Lomachenko
October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Unbeaten Teofimo Lopez upset Vasiliy Lomachenko by a unanimous decision on Saturday to become the undisputed world lightweight champion in Las Vegas.
Sports
fbfb
Agilas back in contention
By Joey Villar | October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines brought down the top two seeds in India and Kazakhstan yesterday to spring back to life after the eighth and penultimate round of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup.
Sports
fbfb
Striegl suffers rude welcome in UFC debut
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Striegl's opponent only needed 51 seconds to render the Filipino unconscious and force the referee to stop the fight.
Sports
fbfb
Alaska approached Magnolia game with winner's mindset
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Alaska used their positive mindset in the match to outgrind the Hotshots who were fresh off of an emphatic win over the NLEX...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
ROS survives ugly outing
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Rain or Shine outsteadied NorthPort in a grind-out affair between misfiring teams, 70-68, to grab a share of the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Racal not about to exit bubble yet; Erram is pasta guy
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alaska wingman Kevin Racal is staying put inside the bubble for the meantime to show support to his teammates despite a complete...
Sports
fbfb
Saso winds up joint 10th, pockets P.9 million
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Yuka Saso heated up late and ran out of holes in her comeback bid, settling for joint 10th with a closing two-under 70 in...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero to put ‘turtle’ to sleep
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero, holed up in a hotel undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Ormoc, said yesterday he...
Sports
fbfb
The case against PHISGOC
By Bill Velasco | October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
In the run-up to the imminent Philippine Olympic Committee elections, a group of current POC officials who are running are preparing a case against officers of the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with