Premier League 2020-21: In topsy-turvy land

MANILA, Philippines – If you said that teams that were hovering above the relegation last season and the team from the Championship would be lording over the English Premier League a month in, we would have said you are crazy.

But that is exactly what makes the Premier League the most exciting domestic football league in the world.

The top two teams on the table right now were hovering above the relegation zone last season. Everton for a while was there as was Aston Villa.

Everton finished 13th in the 20-team league with a 13-10-15 record under Carlo Ancelotti. Aston Villa was just above relegated Bournemouth by one point.

Currently, Everton has 13 points from five matches while Villa has 12 in four matches. Toffees and Aston Villa are the last two undefeated squads in the league.

Defending champions Liverpool are third. The Reds won their first three before taking it on the chin from Aston Villa, 7-2, then managing one point from Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Leicester City that battled Liverpool at the halfway mark of last season before fading has lost two straight matches to fall to fourth spot.

Manchester City continues to be in inconsistent form. They are at 10 spot with seven points although they have played only four games.

Manchester United that had a late run to finish in the top four of last season have only six points in four outings; good for 14th place.

Tottenham, a consistent top four side from 2015-19, is trying to barge back into the top Four. They have been inconsistent thus far. They lost 1-nil to Everton in the season opener. They beat Southampton, drew with Newcastle after which they thrashed Manchester United, 6-1. They followed up that huge win with a 3-3 draw with West Ham. Jose Mourinho’s charges seem to play better against the traditional powers but dip in form and fight when it comes to the mid-table squads.

Fulham and Burnley, two of the clubs promoted from The Championship along with that league’s titlist, Leeds United that sits at ninth spot, are at the bottom of the standings with one and no points respectively.

Southampton, that great rival of Leeds, finished 11th last campaign and yet this 2020-21, have only one point; one they gained versus Fulham. Sheffield was scoreless in their first three matches of the season as they lost all three.

This weekend’s fixtures where Leeds takes on Aston Villa, Man City plays West Ham, Man United lock horns with Chelsea, Liverpool defend Anfield versus Sheffield, and Everton battle Southampton will see some teams create separation. And there’s Leicester versus Arsenal too.