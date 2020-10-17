Kai Sotto, Team Ignite rave over NBA G League homecourt

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite teammates had their first look of their NBA G League homecourt in Walnut Creek, California on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Ignite, made up of Sotto, Filipino-American Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Princepal Singh and Isaiah Todd, visited the brand-new court that will serve as their home in the upcoming G League season.

new dojo lookin icy. pic.twitter.com/eCQpKP9b57 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 16, 2020

whole gang feelin it. pic.twitter.com/MTlOAxIauc — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 16, 2020

Sotto, in particular, raved about the new court, claiming that it was one of the best courts he had seen in his life.

"This court is really nice, probably the best I've seen, the best I've been in and I'm just more than blessed and grateful to be having this kind of court as homecourt and to practice in," Sotto said.

Fil-Am Green also heaped praise on their newly furnished venue.

"First time seeing the Ignite court. Brand-new... It's amazing," Green said.

Team Ignite will focus on developing the talents of young prospects like Sotto and Green by exposing them to top squads in the NBA G League, and other national teams to make them "NBA-ready".