Gilas prospect commits to US NCAA Division I Auburn University

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas prospect and Kai Sotto's stablemate in East-West Private Sage Tolentino has committed to play with US NCAA Division I school Auburn University.

The 7'0" Filipino-Hawaiian, a Class of 2022 center, made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday.

"Auburn University's core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level," Tolentino wrote.

"It's great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!," he added.

Tolentino is fresh from two straight state championship runs with Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, an Olympic gold medalist, 11-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA MVP, was an alumni of the Auburn University men's basketball program.

The former Spartan also received offers from other schools like University of Cincinnati, Tennessee State, and Kansas University prior to his commitment to Auburn.