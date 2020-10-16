NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas prospect commits to US NCAA Division I Auburn University
Sage Tolentino
Instagram/Sage Tolentino
Gilas prospect commits to US NCAA Division I Auburn University
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas prospect and Kai Sotto's stablemate in East-West Private Sage Tolentino has committed to play with US NCAA Division I school Auburn University.

The 7'0" Filipino-Hawaiian, a Class of 2022 center, made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday.

"Auburn University's core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level," Tolentino wrote.

"It's great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!," he added.

Tolentino is fresh from two straight state championship runs with Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, an Olympic gold medalist, 11-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA MVP, was an alumni of the Auburn University men's basketball program.

The former Spartan also received offers from other schools like University of Cincinnati, Tennessee State, and Kansas University prior to his commitment to Auburn.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers, Iranian foes fight for lead
By Joey Villar | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
After breezing past its first three opponents, the Philippine men’s team faces an acid test versus Iran at the resumption of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 today.
Sports
fbfb
How far will Eumir go?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial is now in Los Angeles for training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym and will make his pro debut as soon as he’s pronounced ready to rumble.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 2021 SEAG campaign draws boost
By Joey Villar | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Jiujitsu, esports, triathlon and bowling, sports where the Philippines has a chance to rake in gold medals, have recently been added to Hanoi Southeast Asian Games calendar.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to J...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Report: Anthony Davis expected to stay with LeBron James, Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
The Lakers keeping Davis is a crucial step in working to defend their NBA title next season.
Sports
fbfb
POC chief seeks additional fund for Olympic bets
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Given all the boost needed, the Philippines could end its search for a first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.
Sports
fbfb
Athletes share stories on webinar
October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Over 12,000 have recently gathered online in PLDT-Smart’s first-ever mental wellness webinar dubbed Better Today Conversations.
Sports
fbfb
Astros stay alive; Dodgers clobber Braves with 11 first-inning runs
10 hours ago
The Houston Astros stayed alive by the slimmest of margins Wednesday while the Los Angeles Dodgers rewrote the Major League...
Sports
fbfb
All systems go for new PFL season
By Rick Olivares | 16 hours ago
The new Philippines Football League is a week away from kickoff with a triple header to knock everyone’s socks off...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with