Collegiate athletes must stick to virtual training for now

MANILA, Philippines – For now, collegiate athletes seeking resumption of practice may content themselves with training virtually.

This was the general consensus of members of the technical group headed by the Commission on Higher Education and tasked to draft guidelines on the resumption of collegiate sports training during the COVID-19 pandemic after their consultation meeting Thursday.

“Virtual training is still the safest because it keeps the athletes to their places of abode and brings them zero physical contact among coaches, athletes and other personnel who might be possible sources of transition,” said Herc Callanta, Lyceum of the Philippines athletic director and NCAA Management Committee member.

“Virtual training is the best way to go,” said Philippine Sports Commission national training director Marc Velasco.

The group, which also consists of top CHED officials and representatives of other collegiate leagues like State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association and the UAAP have started drafting guidelines on the conduct on how schools will conduct their training.

CHED executive director Cindy Jaro said for a school to start training, it must submit a certificate of compliance.

Jaro said violation of provisions or protocols would result to a written reprimand and outright suspension of its collegiate training.

“There might be administrative liability if there is neglect,” said Jaro.

No specific timeline has yet to be determined on when schools can start practice nor was there any mention on the start of actual competition.

“That’s a totally different discussion,” said University of the Philippines Dean of College of Human Kinetics Kiko Diaz.