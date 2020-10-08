Jack Animam now in Taiwan for stint as import

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women and NU Lady Bulldogs standout Jack Animam on Thursday finally arrived in Taiwan for her upcoming University Basketball Association stint with Shih Hsin Univesity next month.

She will serve as reinforcement for Shih Hsin while also taking up master’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising.

The UBA season opens in November, marking it as Animam’s first action back since anchoring the Nationals to a historic double-gold medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December here.

Animam, however, has to finish her mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of the nation’s pandemic protocol, before joining her team’s training camp that already started last month.

The Malolos, Bulacan pride is looking to weave her success in Taiwan after an illustrious UAAP career with NU built on an unbeaten, five-peat championship run.