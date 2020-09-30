Ex-UST Tigers coach Aldin Ayo cleared of wrongdoing by Sorsogon police

MANILA, Philippines – Former University of Santo Tomas head coach Aldin Ayo did not commit any violation in accordance with the Inter-Agency Task Force quarantine protocols and guidelines, according to Sorsogon Philippine National Police.

In a Sorsogon memorandum posted by The Varsitarian, the embattled mentor was found not liable and has been cleared from any quarantine protocol breach amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the controversial bubble training in Capuy, Sorsogon last June.

The findings were then certified by Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero.

Under the conclusion, "there was no UST sanctioned team basketball training conducted in the domicile of Mr. Ayo or was there any prohibited basketball activities conducted by his guests outside of his residence within the jurisdiction of the province of Sorsogon..”

Necessary documents and requirements including travel passes, test results and mandatory 14-day quarantines were also followed upon the arrival and stay of Ayo and other personalities there.

Ayo has been in the hot seat for his role in the controversy that erupted last August and led to different investigations by UST and UAAP along with key government agencies.

The multi-titled mentor has stepped down from his post since then before being whipped by an indefinite ban sanction by the UAAP.

The issue also resulted to the resignation of UST athletics director Fr. Jannel Abogado, OP, and the exodus of eight players led by ex-team captain CJ Cansino, Rhenz Abando, Mark Nonoy, Brent Paraiso and Bismarck Lina among the few.