Philippine Olympic chief bares ticket for polls

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino will have a business executive, an actor, two former national athletes and a sports medicine doctor in his ticket when they run in the POC elections set November 27 this year.

Tolentino, who is seeking his second term after beating athletics’ Philip Ella Juico in last year’s special election, on Saturday bared his full slate that included baseball’s Chito Loyzaga and surfing’s Jose Raul Canlas.

Loyzaga, a member of the Philippine team that snared a basketball silver medal in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, China, is running for auditor, while Canlas, one of the country’s top doctors in sports medicine, as board member.

Tom Carrasco of triathlon is eyeing his old post as chairman, Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics is running as treasurer and Pearl Managuelod of muay, Dave Carter of judo and Prospero Pichay of chess are looking at the position as board members.

Four days ago, Tolentino named business executive Al Panlilio of basketball and actor and Southeast Asian Games fencing gold medal winner Richard Gomez of fencing and modern pentathlon as his other candidates for the posts of first and second vice presidents.

“This is a ticket that is known for good governance and a trusted team in the sports community and private business sector. We also have a doctor,” said Tolentino in Saturday’s online presser.

“And it is important to have trust,” he added.

Archery’s Clint Aranas will run against Tolentino.

Aranas had an initial ticket that will include incumbent chair Steve Hontiveros of handball and athletics’ Philip Ella Juico, who are running as chair and first VP under the former’s banner.

The former GSIS head also adopted rugby’s Ada Milby, who is running as an independent as second VP.

“It’s normal to have an opponent, you cannot pleas everybody. But the sports community knows who will be whom and they will trust good governance in the end,” said Tolentino.

Tolentino said they are looking at the East Ocean Palace in Paranaque as tentative venue for the polls.