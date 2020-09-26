COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pacquiao camp confirms McGregor fight talks, plans to donate proceeds to COVID-19 efforts
Manny Pacquiao (L) and Conor McGregor
AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao's camp on Saturday confirmed that the Filipino boxing icon and former UFC champ Connor McGregor are finalizing details for a fight next year.

News of the fight first came from McGregor's agent Audie Attar, who claimed that the fight will likely happen in the Middle East some time in 2021.

Pacquiao's special assistant Jayke Joson then released a statement confirming the news.

"We won't deny it. In fact, our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight," Joson said.

Joson also revealed that a portion of the senator's earnings from this blockbuster fight will be used to fund efforts against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos, including this one," added Joson.

Despite the advanced talks with McGregor, Joson assured the Filipino people that the senator is still focused on his job as a legistlator amid the health crisis.

"Our beloved Senator doesn't want to talk boxing for the meantime since we are in the middle of the pandemic and this is not the right time for it," Joson continued.

"His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities,” he added.

Pacquiao hasn't fought since outpointing Keith Thurman in July last year to become the WBA "super" welterweight champion.

McGregor, for his part, stopped Donald Cerrone the last time he saw action in the UFC on January 19 this year. He had his first pro boxing match in 2017, losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via technical knockout.

