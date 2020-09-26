COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Conor McGregor in 'serious talks' to fight Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor
Released
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — A fight between Manny Pacquiao and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor may very well happen in the near future.

First reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, McGregor's manager Audie Attar confirmed that both fighters are in "serious talks" for a bout to happen.

Though the bout isn't a done deal yet, McGregor already tweeted on Friday about the matchup.

"I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," wrote McGregor.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's right-hand man and president of MP Promotions, said that the two camps were "long way" from agreeing to a fight but confirmed it is under consideration.

"It is (definitely) one of the fights being considered for the Senator's return in 2020," Gibbons told AFP.

Per Attar, UFC was on board with the idea of the fight between Pacquiao and their former champion.

Back in 2017, the UFC co-promoted a boxing match between McGregor and Pacquiao rival Floyd Mayweather Jr..

McGregor lost against the still undefeated Mayweather.

Last August, a tweet from McGregor prompted rumours about a fight between him and Pacquiao.

"Tinatanggap ko," the UFC star tweeted in Filipino.

Pacquiao had joined the same management firm as McGregor back in February that further increased the possibility of a clash between the two fighters.

