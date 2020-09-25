COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships â€“ Baldwin
Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin
UAAP
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships – Baldwin
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been the kings of the UAAP men's basketball tournament for the past three years.

But collecting championship rings isn't the top priority for the Katipunan-based squad, at least according to three-peat architect Tab Baldwin.

Speaking to the media earlier this week about his fresh senior team recruits in high school stars Forthsky Padrigao and Joshua Lazaro, Baldwin insisted that player development is of the utmost importance to the Eagles, not whether or not they finish atop the standings.

"We see our program, not about what Forthsky and Josh are going to do to help us be successful, we see our program from their eyes: What are we going to be able to do to help them be successful," said Baldwin.

"We see our program as part of a continuum of the player's life... So whether Ateneo Blue Eagles are champions or not is not our priority, as you've heard me say so many times," he added.

The mutli-titled coach sees his players not as an investment for a trophy or a gold medal, rather as an opportunity to mold and develop the next biggest stars in the court.

"Our priority is that we move these players along the continuum of their pathway to professionalism, and that means, we are a tool for them," he said.

"It means the Ateneo Blue Eagles program exists as part of that continuum for the player, and I think in many ways that's why we are attractive to a lot of players because they all want to be successful," he added.

With a bulk of Ateneo Blue Eagles alumni going into professional basketball like Isaac Go and Thirdy Ravena, it seems like Baldwin's vision for his team has come to fruition.

And while it may not be the priority for the program, the continuous influx of great talent and player development still puts Ateneo as the team to beat.

For Baldwin and the Blue Eagles, that seems to be just the icing on the cake.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
1 day ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
All systems go for PBA 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Announced on Thursday, the PBA will likely begin the restart for the stalled Philippine Cup on October 11 in Clark City.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 league to convert to full 'bubble' setup
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The country's first 3x3 basketball pro league was set to employ a "semi-bubble" arrangement but has been forced to adjust...
Sports
fbfb
Nuggets hold back Lakers for Game 3 win
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After losing Game Two on a buzzer-beater by Anthony Davis, the Nuggets eked out a crucial win and avoided a 0-3 hole.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 minutes ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships – Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
The mutli-titled coach sees his players not as an investment for a trophy or a gold medal, rather as an opportunity to mold...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre...
Sports
fbfb
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
By Dustin Johnson | 2 hours ago
It means a lot to finally win the FedExCup. Obviously, it's a very tough trophy to win, and I've been close several times....
Sports
fbfb
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
2 hours ago
The undisputed king of clay, Rafael Nadal, is one title away from matching Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record, but...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with