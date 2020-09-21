High school standouts Padrigao, Lazaro commit to Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the buzz of offseason recruitment, the four-peat seeking Ateneo Blue Eagles have already secured the commitment of high school standouts Forthsky Padrigao and Joshua Lazaro.

Padrigao and Lazaro, who both have a year left with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, were confirmed to move up to the seniors team in UAAP Season 84 by head coach Tab Baldwin in a Zoom call on Monday.

"It's always a pleasure for our program to bring players from the high school ranks into the university because we see that as a big advantage for us whenever that can happen," Baldwin said.

The two UAAP Junior standouts will be key additions to the Blue Eagles, who will have to deal with key losses like Thirdy Ravena, Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go and Adrian Wong.

In UAAP Season 82, Padrigao posted averages of 17.2 points, 4.13 rebounds, 4.13 assists and 3.67 steals while Lazaro posted norms of about 13.2 points, 12.8 boards, 1.93 assists, 1.47 steams and 1.33 blocks.

Both players singled out Ateneo's formidable seniors basketball program under Baldwin as the main reason of their early commitment.

"Ang nagpacommit talaga sa akin sa Ateneo is yung basketball program... Yun lang naman kumbaga yung hinahanap ko sa isang school," Padrigao said.

"I decided to stay sa Ateneo hanggang college kasi yung parents ko sinestress nila lagi yung importance ng education at saka yung program ni Coach Tab, one of kind talaga and isa sa mga pinakamagandang programs sa college basketball eh," Lazaro said.

Apart from their exploits in the UAAP Juniors tournament, both players have also suited up for flag and country in Gilas Pilipinas Youth teams.