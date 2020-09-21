COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
High school standouts Padrigao, Lazaro commit to Ateneo
Batang Gilas playmaker Forthsky Padrigao in action for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets during the 2018 SM-NBTC National Finals.
Arvin Lim
High school standouts Padrigao, Lazaro commit to Ateneo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 8:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the buzz of offseason recruitment, the four-peat seeking Ateneo Blue Eagles have already secured the commitment of high school standouts Forthsky Padrigao and Joshua Lazaro.

Padrigao and Lazaro, who both have a year left with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, were confirmed to move up to the seniors team in UAAP Season 84 by head coach Tab Baldwin in a Zoom call on Monday.

"It's always a pleasure for our program to bring players from the high school ranks into the university because we see that as a big advantage for us whenever that can happen," Baldwin said.

The two UAAP Junior standouts will be key additions to the Blue Eagles, who will have to deal with key losses like Thirdy Ravena, Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go and Adrian Wong.

In UAAP Season 82, Padrigao posted averages of 17.2 points, 4.13 rebounds, 4.13 assists and 3.67 steals while Lazaro posted norms of about 13.2 points, 12.8 boards, 1.93 assists, 1.47 steams and 1.33 blocks.

Both players singled out Ateneo's formidable seniors basketball program under Baldwin as the main reason of their early commitment.

"Ang nagpacommit talaga sa akin sa Ateneo is yung basketball program... Yun lang naman kumbaga yung hinahanap ko sa isang school," Padrigao said.

"I decided to stay sa Ateneo hanggang college kasi yung parents ko sinestress nila lagi yung importance ng education at saka yung program ni Coach Tab, one of kind talaga and isa sa mga pinakamagandang programs sa college basketball eh," Lazaro said.

Apart from their exploits in the UAAP Juniors tournament, both players have also suited up for flag and country in Gilas Pilipinas Youth teams.

ATENEO BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP Maroons add ex-Tiger Cub Bismarck Lina in off-season recruiting spree
By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Another Tiger has left the University of Santo Tomas lair as versatile forward Bismarck Lina took his act to Diliman with...
Sports
fbfb
Basketball legend Genato honored in jersey retirement rites
By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Philippine basketball legend Tony Genato’s no. 13 jersey has been immortalized following a jersey retirement at the...
Sports
fbfb
Weary Saso loosens up for Japan Open drive
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso gets to take the much-needed break to recharge for the second major championship in Fukuoka in two weeks time.
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin 'pleasantly surprised' at planned FIBA 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The recent announcement of FIBA of its planned "mini bubbles" of the continental cup qualifiers has taken Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker named ambassador for Rainbow Six World Cup
By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Interviewed by gaming company Ubisoft at the launch of the world cup during it's digital conference, Parker became invovled...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
High school standouts Padrigao, Lazaro commit to Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The four-peat seeking Ateneo Blue Eagles have already secured the commitment of high school standouts Forthsky Padrigao and...
Sports
fbfb
Influx of applications prompts WNBL to move draft deadline to earlier date
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), the country's first-ever pro women's hoops league, is moving its draft application...
Sports
fbfb
Top seeds Djokovic, Halep enter Italian Open finals
11 hours ago
Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep both advanced to the finals of the Italian Open on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Cubs star Bismarck Lina confirms he's leaving UST for UP
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
UST Tiger Cubs star Bismarck Lina has decided to move to the University of the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
Saso rallies with 67, ends up joint 8th
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Yuka Saso recalled her fierce form a bit late but her closing 67 still snapped a skid following back-to-back title romps in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with