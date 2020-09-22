Azkals coach Scott Cooper gets fresh contract

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has signed coach Scott Cooper to a contract extension and tasked him to guide the Azkals to more breakthroughs, including a coveted stint in FIFA World Cup in 2026.

PFF president Nonong Araneta recognized Cooper’s contributions to the Azkals in the last two years.

Under Cooper, the Pinoy booters notched significant results in the joint Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers, including a goalless draw with China, to stay third in Group A behind Syria and the Chinese.

“I think the team has improved under him and we look forward to him taking the team to another level,” said Araneta.

“When I first came here, I saw the massive potential of the Azkals…I can honestly say we can still get better and I’m committed to lead this team as it continues to make its mark Asian and world football,” said Cooper.

While the Azkals are still in the fight for a berth to the 2022 World Cup, team manager Dan Palami said the succeeding WC four years later will be a more realistic target for Cooper.

“We trust that coach Scott can take the team into where we want it to be. It’s just unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic stopped our momentum but we have set what we feel are our realistic goals for the team in the future,” said Palami.

Cooper has also started investing on the future by pooling the best young talents into the Azkals Development Team.

