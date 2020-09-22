COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto's NBA G League squad to test mettle in 'bubble' tourney
Kai Sotto and Jalen Green
FIBA/Instagram
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen tower sensation Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite squad are set for baptism of fire in a planned NBA G League bubble tournament this November or December.

Ignite, the G League select team comprised of the world’s top prospects, will see action against certain squads composed mostly of undrafted players and other prospects, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The short tourney will be a preparation for Ignite’s official debut in the 2020-2021 NBA G League Season that has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Joining Sotto in the Ignite team under the watch of veteran mentor Brian Shaw are Fil-Am Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Princepal Singh, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

After a training camp delay, Ignite has been practicing since last month in Walnut Creek, California, which will serve as their homecourt in the upcoming season.

Ignite is not affiliated with any NBA team as part of the G League’s reshaped pro pathway program for high school prospects en route to the NBA.

In the G League season proper early next year, Ignite is expected to test its mettle against a bevy of international clubs apart from its regular G League schedule.

