Topex, Nash look forward to PBA bubble
Topex Robinson
STAR/File
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - September 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It will be quite an experience for Topex Robinson and Nash Racela when they debut as head coaches for Phoenix and Blackwater, respectively, in the highly-anticipated PBA bubble in Clark.

Robinson, who’s been in charge of the Fuel Masters for only two weeks now, said it will be a challenge and learning experience not only for himself but for everyone taking part in the planned Philippine Cup restart on Oct. 9.

“This bubble experience will be challenging for everyone but it’s an opportunity to learn and grow considering we will be put in uncharted territory,” Robinson told The STAR.

The 45-year-old Robinson was elevated from associate coach to interim head coach after management gave Louie Alas the pink slip last Sept. 11.

Racela, former head coach of the TNT KaTropa, came in to replace Aris Dimaunahan. But his scheduled coaching debut with Blackwater last March was stalled by the pandemic.

“Of course, we are all excited to resume play. At the same time, hopeful that we’ll be ready once the games start,” Racela said.

The PBA has crafted a return plan that will place all 12 teams in a bubble in Clark for two months with strict health and safety protocols in place, including frequent tests. The squads will observe a strict routine of Quest Hotel to the training venue as well as the playing site, Angeles University Foundation, and back.

“Planned bubble looks feasible,” observed Racela. “We just have to secure that everyone will be (COVID-19) negative when we enter the facility.”

TOPEX ROBINSON
Philstar
