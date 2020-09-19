COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Gilas Pilipinas to also have 'bubble' experience in FIBA Qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas during the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers back in February
FIBA.com
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas will follow in the footsteps of the NBA, PBA and other sports leagues in experiencing playing in a "bubble" format.

Announced by FIBA on Friday, qualifiers for FIBA's Continental Cups for 2021 to be held on November and February next year will be conducted in "bubbles" amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This means Gilas' remaining games for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will be held in the bubble format.

The Filipino cagers currently hold a 1-0 slate after a win over Indonesia back in February.

Gilas was originally supposed to play on the road against South Korea on November 27 then Thailand on November 30, before playing host to Indonesia and Korea on February 18 and 21 next year, respectively.

But because of the pandemic, Gilas' games will be held in "mini bubbles" of four or eight teams, per the discretion of FIBA Asia.

Gilas has yet to return to practice since February due to the heatlh crisis. Only professional ballclubs have been allowed to practice so far.

However, concerns have already arisen with the November window of the qualifiers conflicting with the planned bubble of the PBA, putting in doubt the availability of pro players.

