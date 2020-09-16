Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I canâ€™t wait for next season!

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has effectively dismissed rumors that he would request a trade from his team in the offseason, following the team's second-round loss in the NBA Playoffs.

In a tweet published Thursday morning (Philippine time), Antetokounmpo made it clear that he intended to suit up for the Bucks once more in the coming season.

This comes after the Greek Freak inadvertently sparked trade speculations after fans discovered he had gone on an unfollow spree on Instagram, sparing only his family members.

His teammates and the official Milwaukee Bucks account were also cut off from his feed.

"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

"You guys are the best fans in the league. I can’t wait for next season!"

Antetokounmpo, the newly awarded KIA Defensive Player of the Year and a favorite to win Most Valuable Player honors anew, fell victim to the fifth-seeded Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

Immediately after the loss, he was quoted as telling Yahoo! Sports when asked if he was considering asking for a trade: "It’s not happening. That’s not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually, and get right back at it next season.”

Teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have made no secret of their intent to court the reigning league MVP in the future.

