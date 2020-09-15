COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Saso stays ahead of Player of Year derby
Yuka Saso
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – Despite her joint 13th finish in the Japan LPGA Championship, Yuka Saso kept her top ranking in the Player of the Year race although in-form Sakura Koiwai is closing in and Saki Nagamine made a big surge following her triumph in the JLPGA Tour’s first major in Okayama last Sunday.

In the title hunt in the first three days, the Filipino-Japanese bombed out with a closing 76 to finish outside of the Top 10 for the second straight tournament after scoring back-to-back victories in NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies. She, however, still gained 60 points to hike her total to 644.85 in the best player race.

Saso, who kept her No. 78 ranking in the world, also stayed on top of the money list with total earnings of Y62.088 million.

But Koiwai, who snapped Saso’s win run with a victory in Golf5 Ladies, moved to No. 2 with 536.50 points on the strength of her sixth place effort in JLPGA Championship (Y39.64 million) while Nagamine made the biggest jump from No. 17 to No. 3 with 489.75 points after nailing her first LPGA of Japan Tour victory for winnings of Y44.44 million.

Erstwhile second-running and Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe, who trailed Saso by 120 points after four JLPGA tournaments, tumbled to fourth with 458.50 after missing the cut last week although she remained in second in the money list with Y51.62 million in earnings.

Meanwhile, Saso also remained No. 1 in the average stroke (69.38) although Koiwai is inching closer with 69.41 average with Mika Miyazato at third with 70.58. The two-time Philippine Ladies Open titlist also shared the top spot with Koiwai in Top 10 finishes after five events, led the field with three eagles, paced the par-3 average score with 2.79 against Koiwai’s 2.89 and still tops in the number of rounds under 70 with nine against Koiwai’s eight.

Meanwhile, Saso eyes a big bounce back in the Desant Ladies Tokai Classic which unfolds Friday in Aichi with the power-hitting shotmaker tipped to dominate the side “Driving Queen Contest” event slated in the second day.

Uta Anai clinched the driving honors last year with a 276.2-yard feat, which the ICTSI-backed ace is expected to surpass this weekend.

GOLF YUKA SASO
