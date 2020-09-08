COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser
Kim Lo (left) now works with multinational insurance firm AXA. He is pictured with basketball colleague Edster Sy.
This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Kim Lo may have hung up his game sneakers, but he isn’t too far from basketball as he now works as a financial adviser to athletes.

“This is about helping athletes secure become more disciplined with their earnings and securing investments and their future,” underscored Lo, who took up marketing management in UST. 

Lo, who now works with multinational insurance firm AXA, explained his shift in career. “I decided to join AXA because I couldn’t turn down the opportunity of Edster Sy.” 

Sy, aside from previously becoming team manager and assistant coach with the high school programs of Chiang Kai Shek College and National University, is also with AXA.

Lo, who after his career with UST suited up for Tanduay in the PBA D-League and worked as an assistant manager for Uniqlo, said the career change brought a lot of new learnings.

“Since joining AXA, it made me realize how important it is to manage our finances, to have a life, and the importance of health insurance,” elucidated Lo. “I want to be able to help others do the same especially for athletes like me.”

“We all know that only a few players have long basketball careers in the professional ranks so it is important that they know how to manage their finances.”

Lo played on two UST squads that went to the UAAP finals in 2012 and 13 where they unfortunately lost to Ateneo and La Salle, respectively.

TIGERS UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Falling in love with threes
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an old saying that someone too immersed in details loses sight of the big picture, that he can’t see the forest for the trees.
Sports
fbfb
Like Sotto, Tolentino, Anonuevo get offers from US NCAA schools
1 hour ago
Kai Sotto remained the center of attention, but Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonueveo also got noticed in the United States basketball...
Sports
fbfb
'So sorry' Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting judge
21 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball...
Sports
fbfb
This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Kim Lo may have hung up his game sneakers, but he isn’t too far from...
Sports
fbfb
Probe on UST training fiasco completed
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the tripartite JAO committee...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Djokovic urges 'support' for line judge after trolling
52 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic urged his fans to be "supportive and caring" of the line judge at the centre of his US Open default row after...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Looking at possible venues for the PBA bubble
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The PBA Board of Governors will be meeting this Friday, September 11, to discuss the proposed bubble. Let’s take a look...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Serena battles into US Open quarters as Thiem, Medvedev march on
2 hours ago
Serena Williams battled into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as top men's seeds Dominic...
Sports
fbfb
IATF gives college sports green light
By Olmin Leyba | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Collegiate athletes can resume training soon without getting entangled in a mess the controversial University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team got into.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Bucks stayin’ alive; Lakers equalize
September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Khris Middleton starred as the Milwaukee Bucks, their backs against the wall and star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured, beat the Miami Heat, 118-115, in overtime on Sunday to stay alive in the NBA playoffs.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with