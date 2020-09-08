This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser

MANILA, Philippines – Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Kim Lo may have hung up his game sneakers, but he isn’t too far from basketball as he now works as a financial adviser to athletes.

“This is about helping athletes secure become more disciplined with their earnings and securing investments and their future,” underscored Lo, who took up marketing management in UST.

Lo, who now works with multinational insurance firm AXA, explained his shift in career. “I decided to join AXA because I couldn’t turn down the opportunity of Edster Sy.”

Sy, aside from previously becoming team manager and assistant coach with the high school programs of Chiang Kai Shek College and National University, is also with AXA.

Lo, who after his career with UST suited up for Tanduay in the PBA D-League and worked as an assistant manager for Uniqlo, said the career change brought a lot of new learnings.

“Since joining AXA, it made me realize how important it is to manage our finances, to have a life, and the importance of health insurance,” elucidated Lo. “I want to be able to help others do the same especially for athletes like me.”

“We all know that only a few players have long basketball careers in the professional ranks so it is important that they know how to manage their finances.”

Lo played on two UST squads that went to the UAAP finals in 2012 and 13 where they unfortunately lost to Ateneo and La Salle, respectively.