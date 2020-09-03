A class of his own: Delos Santos bags 5th gold in E-Karate games

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino James Delos Santos delivered the victory that he promised against Slovenian Nejc Sternisa yesterday to claim his fifth gold medal in the E-Karate games that also pushed him closer at a crack of being World No. 1.

The 30-year-old Delos Santos was just a class of his own in besting Sternisa, 25.9-23.4, and pocketing his fifth mint with a pair of silver and a bronze in 13 tournaments spanning four months, or since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was implemented last March.

It was also the World No. 2 and two-time SEA Games bronze medalist’s third win against Sternisa.

Most importantly, the feat pushed Delos Santos closer to No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.

Interestingly, Delos Santos won over Garcia in the last time they faced off in the Athletes’ E-Tournament on August 13 that spoke well of his ability to beat the world’s best and hopefully get to the top.

“This tournament will add points to the virtual kata world rankings. The journey to No. 1 is a long road, but I’m not stopping,” said Delos Santos, who thanked his sponsors Star Kaffea Corp and Cheat Day.

On his way to the finals, Delos Santos trounced United Kingdom’s Jamie Parfitt, 25.1-20.4, and Iran’s Hossein Tani, 25.5-24.3.