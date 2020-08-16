COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
EJ Obiena to compete vs fellow Olympians in online vault meet
EJ Obiena during the Diamond League in Monaco last August 14, 2020
Facebook/EJ Obiena
EJ Obiena to compete vs fellow Olympians in online vault meet
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena will test his mettle once again with some of the best pole vaulters in the world.

Obiena, who is fresh from a bronze medal finish in the Diamond League in Monaco, will compete for the title of FINEst Pole Vaulter in the World.

The 24-year-old will compete against the United States' Matt Ludwig and Poland's Pawel Wojciechowski in an online pole vault meet on Monday.

Mark your calendars!!! Competition season is coming!!! I am honored to be part of a virtual Pole Vault competition with...

Posted by Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Obiena's supporters can catch the action via livestream Monday evening at www.finestvaulter.com.

The contest will also feature a mystery competitor.

Obiena has been based in Italy since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the globe.

Since the lockdowns, he has already competed in two pole vault meets, netting a silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Obiena is one of the four Filipino Olympians set to compete in the postponsed Tokyo Olympics so far.

He is joined by gymnast Carlos Yulo and Philippine boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

OLYMPICS POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 3 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines stuns Belarus, bows to Belgium
13 hours ago
The Philippines was punished for being overconfident and blew a two-point lead against lower-ranked Belgium in a heartbreaking...
Sports
fbfb
Trailblazers eliminate Grizzlies, clinch final playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Damian Lillard and the Blazers earn the right to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Lillard claimed all 22 votes to become the unanimous choice for the best player in the NBA bubble.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Bronze for Obiena
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena continued to show he could hang with the big boys of pole vault as he snared a historic bronze medal...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Green eager to join Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Jalen Green can’t wait to don the same jersey and team up with Kai Sotto as they represent the Philippines in the coming...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Saso hangs on to third with 72
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Yuka Saso battled back from a wobbly start with a birdie run midway through then toughened up at the finish to salvage a 72...
Sports
fbfb
Air Jordan nets record $615K
August 16, 2020 - 12:00am
pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000 (P30.1 million), Christie’s auction house said Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball...
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with