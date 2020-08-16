EJ Obiena to compete vs fellow Olympians in online vault meet

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena will test his mettle once again with some of the best pole vaulters in the world.

Obiena, who is fresh from a bronze medal finish in the Diamond League in Monaco, will compete for the title of FINEst Pole Vaulter in the World.

The 24-year-old will compete against the United States' Matt Ludwig and Poland's Pawel Wojciechowski in an online pole vault meet on Monday.

Mark your calendars!!! Competition season is coming!!! I am honored to be part of a virtual Pole Vault competition with... Posted by Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Obiena's supporters can catch the action via livestream Monday evening at www.finestvaulter.com.

The contest will also feature a mystery competitor.

Obiena has been based in Italy since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the globe.

Since the lockdowns, he has already competed in two pole vault meets, netting a silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Obiena is one of the four Filipino Olympians set to compete in the postponsed Tokyo Olympics so far.

He is joined by gymnast Carlos Yulo and Philippine boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.