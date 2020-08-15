COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena snags bronze medal in Monaco tourney
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the Diamond League Athletics Meeting at The Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 14, 2020.
VALERY HACHE / POOL / AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound EJ Obiena was successful in his second pole vault tournament amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Monaco Diamond League early Saturday morning.

Obiena cleared a season-best 5.70 m despite a long layoff due to the health crisis to become the first-ever Filipino to clinch a podium finish in the competition.

The Filipino pole vaulter actually tied with silver medalist Ben Broeders in their 5.70m clearance, but Obiena needed two attempts and thus slid to third-place.

World record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6m to clinch the gold in the competition.

Earlier this month, Obiena took a silver medal finish in a tournament in Trieste, Italy.

Obiena was the first of four Filipinos to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

He is joined by gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial in the Philippine contingent so far.

