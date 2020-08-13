Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the sports world hard, with the health crisis putting major leagues across the world to a halt in its peak.

But the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to 2021 was definitely the biggest impact of COVID-19 in the realm of sports.

First in the Games' storied history, IOC Executive Board member Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski shared about the "olympic" task of the historic postponement.

"Because of the postponement of Tokyo, it's like having to work double time to organize an Olympics that's postponed rather than cancelled... I've been keeping busy," Cojuangco-Jaworski said on the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did podcast.

Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the pandemic still wreaking havoc across the globe.

Even before her election, the 46-year-old had already been assigned to a commission on Tokyo 2020.

"From the very beginning, I was on the Tokyo 2020 coordination commision... we are the ones that coordinate with the organiint committee of Tokyo on the different details. It's very complex to organize an Olympic games," she said.

Despite the challenges, however, Cojuangco-Jaworski welcomes her "participation" in the Olympics — albeit not as an athlete like she had initially dreamed in her early years.

"It's huge and we just really have to have faith. We just have to do our best and be our best where we are, and to be open to where that's gonna take us," she said.

Cojuangco-Jaworski became the first Asian woman to hold a position in the IOC executive board, the organization's top body.