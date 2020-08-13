COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski has been elected to the International Olympic Committee amid the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
AFP/STAR/File
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 10:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the sports world hard, with the health crisis putting major leagues across the world to a halt in its peak.

But the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to 2021 was definitely the biggest impact of COVID-19 in the realm of sports.

First in the Games' storied history, IOC Executive Board member Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski shared about the "olympic" task of the historic postponement.

"Because of the postponement of Tokyo, it's like having to work double time to organize an Olympics that's postponed rather than cancelled... I've been keeping busy," Cojuangco-Jaworski said on the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did podcast.

Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the pandemic still wreaking havoc across the globe.

Even before her election, the 46-year-old had already been assigned to a commission on Tokyo 2020.

"From the very beginning, I was on the Tokyo 2020 coordination commision... we are the ones that coordinate with the organiint committee of Tokyo on the different details. It's very complex to organize an Olympic games," she said.

Despite the challenges, however, Cojuangco-Jaworski welcomes her "participation" in the Olympics — albeit not as an athlete like she had initially dreamed in her early years.

"It's huge and we just really have to have faith. We just have to do our best and be our best where we are, and to be open to where that's gonna take us," she said.

Cojuangco-Jaworski became the first Asian woman to hold a position in the IOC executive board, the organization's top body.

IOC OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Good defense, better offense
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The stats clearly show that since the NBA started its seeding process at the Lake Buena Vista “bubble” near Orlando, teams are shooting the lights out.
Sports
fbfb
Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The celebrations will begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23, and will be highlighted by programing and retail launches.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Gordon's Gin import named Knicks assistant coach
By Alder Almo | 23 hours ago
The New York Knicks hired former PBA import Kenny Payne on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as part of Tom Thibodeau’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
OJ strikes back at old foe, hits gold
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Third time’s a charm for Filipino karateka OJ delos Santos.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hones for next week’s Women’s British Open, shuttling from midwest to southwest in search of the...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
PBA gets ready for practice
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday with the Joint Administrative Order signed to clear the way for professional...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Search on for Philippine Muay Thai stars
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) is in search for new martial arts champions after launching the Muay Thai...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Originally rescheduled to October and November of this year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced it will be further...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with