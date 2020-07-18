COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mikee Cojuangco Jaworski (second from right) was elected to the International Olympic Committee Executive Board on Friday
Instagram/Mikee Cojuangco Jaworski
Mikee Cojuangco elected to IOC Executive Board
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski has been elected into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive board, the highest body in the international sports governing organization.

Cojuangco-Jaworski, who first became a member of the IOC back in September 2013, was elected to the board on Friday during the 103th IOC session, the organization's first-ever virtual session in history.

She becomes the first Asian woman to be elected in the top IOC body.

Cojuangco-Jaworski and the rest of the board are mandated to "Assume general overall responsibility for the administration of the IOC and monitor compliance with the Olympic Charter".

The 46-year-old will begin her five-year term amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Cojuangco-Jaworski was an Asian Games gold medalist in 2002 and also won gold in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Apart from Cojuangco-Jaworski, fellow equestrian Gerardo Wethein of Agentina was also elected to the board.

