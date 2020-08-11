Ex-NBA stars Glen Rice, Brian Shaw to grace online playoffs viewing party

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans will be in for a treat as NBA launches 'Republika Playoffs Party' featuring NBA greats Glen Rice and Brian Shaw with local hoops personalities on August 17.

The virtual event to be streamed on NBA Philippines social media page starting at 8 p.m. (Manila time) will engage local fans in a number of events just in time for the much-awaited NBA Playoffs action.

“I’m looking forward to the excitement of the playoffs and sharing this experience with Filipino fans by participating in the first-ever NBA Republika Playoffs Party,” said three-time All-Star Rice.

“I’m excited to enjoy this event virtually with Filipino fans and share some of my own personal experiences from competing in the playoffs, both as a player and a coach,” added the five-time champion Shaw, who will serve as Kai Sotto’s coach in the NBA G League.

Exciting events and programs catered for Pinoy fans include ‘Game Plan’ by AXA, ‘Path to Pro’ by Gatorade, NBA 2K21 official gameplay trailer by Take-Two and ‘NBA Pick’Em Playoffs Bracket Challenge’ by Vivo, the league’s official smartphone.

‘Game Plan’ will feature discussions with Philippine pro-league coaches and national team players while ‘Path to Pro’ will tackle around the G League’s reshaped program to the NBA apart from the ‘Republika Dunk Off Contest’ among the country’s top collegiate dunkers.

Video performances from NBA mascot Boomer the Panther of Indiana, Milwaukee’s Bango the Buck and Orlando’s Stuff the Magic Dragon is also a must-watch.