James Harden (C) top scored for the Rockets with 49 points in the overtime victory over the Mavericks
AFP
Rockets outgun Mavericks in overtime win
August 1, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Houston Rockets scored an emphatic overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks in a high-scoring affair, 153-149, in Orlando, Florida on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Robert Covington was the hero for the Rockets after a last-second tip-in forced overtime and the Mavs seemed to just run out of steam.

Both teams engaged in a shootout that highlighted the outside shooting of their stars.

Former MVP James Harden had a scoring night for himself, top scoring with 49 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had 31 points to his name.

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 39 points while Trey Burke and Luka Doncic chipped in 31 and 28 markers, respectively, for the Mavericks in the losing effort.

Doncic finished with a triple-double after also registering 10 assits and 13 rebounds.

The Slovenian baller fouled out in overtime.

In the other game on Friday (Saturday), the San Antonio Spurs eked out the victory over the Sacramento Kings, 129-120.

DeMar Derozan and Derrick White led the way for the Spurs with 27 and 26 markers, respectively.

Kings' De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento in the losing effort with 39 points.

