Orlando, FL - JULY 31: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on July 31, 2020 at The HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Antetokounmpo, Bucks squeak past Celtics
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2020 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came up in the clutch for the Milwaukee Bucks as they slipped past the Boston Celtics, 119-112, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) in Orlando, Florida.

Playing with five fouls late in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo drove into the lane and drew a foul on Boston's Marcus Smart for an and-one opportunity.

The foul was initially called on the Bucks star but was overturned to keep Antetokounmpo in the game and give them the lead late, 110-107.

Then Khris Middleton sank a dagger from beyond the arc to create more breathing room for the Bucks, 113-107.

Despite efforts from the Celtics to get back into the game, the clutch buckets from Antetokounmpo and Middleton were enough to for them to hold on for the victory.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks remain the top team in the league with a 54-12 slate while Boston drops to 43-22.

In the other games on Friday (Saturday in Manila), the Portland Trailblazers outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime, 140-135.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard balled out for Portland with 33 and 29 points, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns also tallied their 26th win after beating the Washington Wizards, 125-112.

Devin Booker paced the Suns with 27 points while Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Orlando Magic also picked up a win over the Brooklyn Nets in the other game, 128-118 to take win no. 30.

Evan Fournier top-scored for the Magic with 24 points.

