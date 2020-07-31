COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ken Tuffin with the FEU Tamaraws
Fil-Kiwi hoops prospect Ken Tuffin still keen on FEU stint
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Kiwi Ken Tuffin is eyeing to go back to FEU for UAAP Season 83 – no more and no less for now – amid the possibility of getting a call-up from New Zealand Tall Blacks or Gilas Pilipinas.

With national team questions surrounding him as of late, the 6-foot-4 swingman said he has his sights locked on coming home to Morayta to finish his studies and final playing year.

“My immediate focus is FEU right now. I’m just planning on playing my last year, looking to graduate, and let’s see what happens from there,” said Tuffin after his solid NZ-NBL debut season for Taranaki Mountainairs came to an end the other night.

Despite Taranaki’s  semis exit, Tuffin’s solid stint (9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds) earned him a slot in the expanded Tall Blacks roster pool for the postponed Tokyo Olympics qualifier and the 2022 Commonwealth Games as announced by NZ basketball federation this week.

He was also included in the erstwhile Gilas Pilipinas 23 for 2023 FIBA World Cup pool under former national team head Chot Reyes as one of the rising collegiate stars.

The STAR has reached out to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Tuffin's possible inclusion in the revamped Gilas program but they haven't responded yet as of writing time.

With nothing’s official as of now and valuable lessons he acquired from a solid NBL stint, Tuffin is in no rush to decide as he just wants to help the Tamaraws end a five-year UAAP drought next season.

