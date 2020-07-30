COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ken Tuffin with the FEU Tamaraws
UAAP
FEU's Tuffin called up to New Zealand national team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — FEU's Ken Tuffin has been offered a chance to represent New Zealand in men's basketball.

The 6'4" swingman was included in the New Zealand Tall Blacks' pool for the Olympic and Commonwealth games squads on Wednesday.

Tuffin is currently strutting his stuff in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL) with the Taranaki Mountainairs.

Apart from his inclusion to the national team pool, Tuffin helped his squad reach the NBL semifinals after beating the Franklin Bulls in a do-or-die playoff game in the same day.

He contributed nine points on a 3-of-6 shooting clip from 3-point land and two rebounds in the victory.

Tuffin is still expected back at FEU for the next UAAP season after his stint in the NBL.

Aside from Tuffin, former La Salle reinforcement Taane Samuel was included in the training pool for the Tall Blacks.

BASKETBALL UAAP
