Taulava's legacy hinges on career longevity

MANILA, Philippines – In his prime, Asi Taulava was The Rock. An immovable boulder, all of 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He was as hard to batter as Alcatraz.

Now 47 years old, the Fil-Tongan is feeling natural forces and gravity chipping away at his body armor. The legs barely recoil, the hands shaky sometimes, the reflexes millisecond behind.

Taulava has, of course, learned how to compensate. He's always in prime form and uses cunning to score, rebound and defend whenever fielded by NLEX Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao.

His playing minutes may have dwindled, but Taulava remains an imposing presence when inside.

With 7-footer Greg Slaughter out of the loop and June Mar Fajardo injured, Taulava and Japeth Aguilar will be the tallest when the PBA reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it's not the way Taulava will be remembered.

When he steps on the hardcourt again, Taulava will become the first local pro to play in four decades, having been a direct hire for Talk 'N Text in 1999. Not even Robert Jaworksi, who was 50 when he last saw action for Barangay Ginebra, can claim the distinction.

Only the recently retired Vince Carter of the Atlanta Hawks was able to achieve the longevity record in the NBA.

After powering the Phone Pals to the All-Filipino crown on his MVP season in 2003, Taulava hooked up with the Coca-Cola Tigers in 2007, the Meralco Bolts in 2010, and the Air 21 Express/Road Warriors in 2012.

He shoved the San Miguel Beermen to the ASEAN Basketball League title in 2013 and snatched another MVP trophy.

Taulava was named PBA Comeback Player in 2014, got into the Mythical Team four times, and pooled 17 All-Stars appearances with two MVP of the game awards. Satisfactory really.

No matter how Taulava's farewell tour turns out, The Rock is chiseled in stone.