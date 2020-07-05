COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NBA teams will play a total of three scrimmage games each before the official tip off of the season restart on July 30 (July 31 in Manila)
AFP
NBA releases scrimmage schedule, testing requirement for Orlando restart
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has already released its restart scrimmage schedule in preparation for the return of the 2019-20 season by the end of July.

On hiatus since early March, the 22 teams set to arrive in Orlando will play three scrimmages against other teams before the restart officially tips off in order to shake off any rust.

From July 22 to July 28 (July 23 to July 29 in Manila), teams are set to play 5-on-5 scrimmages across three different venues.

But before players can get themselves to Orlando, they will need to test negative for the novel coronavirus two days before their travel date. 

Should a player fail to get a test done, the player would need to register three consecutive negative tests before travelling to Orlando.

All players, staff and officials present in the Orlando "bubble" will undergo coronavirus testing on a daily basis to minimize risk of infection within the league.

A number of players who tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous weeks have said that they are still planning to join their teams in the restart once they test negative for the virus.

