NBA releases scrimmage schedule, testing requirement for Orlando restart

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has already released its restart scrimmage schedule in preparation for the return of the 2019-20 season by the end of July.

On hiatus since early March, the 22 teams set to arrive in Orlando will play three scrimmages against other teams before the restart officially tips off in order to shake off any rust.

From July 22 to July 28 (July 23 to July 29 in Manila), teams are set to play 5-on-5 scrimmages across three different venues.

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

But before players can get themselves to Orlando, they will need to test negative for the novel coronavirus two days before their travel date.

Sources: The NBA has informed teams that a player will not be allowed to travel with team to Orlando if he misses coronavirus test on one of two days before travel date (July 7-9). Player would then have to register three consecutive negative tests before traveling. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2020

Should a player fail to get a test done, the player would need to register three consecutive negative tests before travelling to Orlando.

All players, staff and officials present in the Orlando "bubble" will undergo coronavirus testing on a daily basis to minimize risk of infection within the league.

A number of players who tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous weeks have said that they are still planning to join their teams in the restart once they test negative for the virus.