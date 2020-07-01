Portland's Lillard revealed as first NBA 2K21 cover athlete

MANILA, Philippines — Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard is the first of three players revealed to be on the cover of NBA 2K21.

In a press release on Tuesday, 2K announced that Lillard will serve as the cover athlete for current-gen systems.

Meaning, the guard will be on the cover of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google stadia systems.

“I made it. I’m going to be on the cover of 2K.”



Our own @ShamsCharania sits down for an exclusive interview with @Dame_Lillard, the new @NBA2K 21 cover athlete. pic.twitter.com/BpiOt4f62P — Stadium (@Stadium) June 30, 2020

Lillard expressed his excitement and gratitude for the cover spot.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career. I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture," Lillard said in an interview with Shams Charania of the Stadium.

2K is set to announce the cover athletes for next-gen systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X covers and pre-order availability on Thursday.

The NBA 2K21 trailer for PlayStation 5 featured New Orleans Pelicans young gun Zion Williamson, so it may mean he will be one of the cover athletes for the game.