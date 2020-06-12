Zion Williamson stars in NBA 2K21 preview

MANILA, Philippines — Zion Williamson is the star in the preview of the of the newest edition of NBA 2K.

The No. 1 overall pick was the center of attention in the minute-long sneak peek of NBA 2K21, which was revealed alongside Sony's newest console the PS5.

Williamson was depicted in the game's improved graphics with crisp movements and life-like depictions of the former Duke star's features.

While the exact release date wasn't revealed, the trailer confirmed that the game would come out in the fall.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacting the gaming industry and the NBA, the game may potentially hit later than the early-September release of prior editions.

The game may hit stores before the beginning of the NBA 2020-21 season, which is slated to begin December this year.