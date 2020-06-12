COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zion Williamson in the NBA 2K21 preview
Playstation/Sony
Zion Williamson stars in NBA 2K21 preview
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Zion Williamson is the star in the preview of the of the newest edition of NBA 2K.

The No. 1 overall pick was the center of attention in the minute-long sneak peek of NBA 2K21, which was revealed alongside Sony's newest console the PS5.

Williamson was depicted in the game's improved graphics with crisp movements and life-like depictions of the former Duke star's features.

While the exact release date wasn't revealed, the trailer confirmed that the game would come out in the fall.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacting the gaming industry and the NBA, the game may potentially hit later than the early-September release of prior editions.

The game may hit stores before the beginning of the NBA 2020-21 season, which is slated to begin December this year.

GAMING NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: NBA sets 17-player rosters for return
5 hours ago
The National Basketball Association plans to allow as many as 17 players per team when the season restarts at the end of next...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Magic Johnson documentary in the works
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
According to an exclusive report by Variety, multiple television and film studios are collaborating with "unprecedented access"...
Sports
fbfb
ONE Championship eyes return to live events
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Since ONE: King of the Jungle in Singapore last February, the promotion has been on hiatus, putting all its scheduled events...
Sports
fbfb
Joshua showdown with Fury unlikely to be in UK, says promoter
5 hours ago
Anthony Joshua's first blockbuster bout with Tyson Fury is unlikely to take place in Britain, according to promoter Eddie...
Sports
fbfb
Poll: Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics
5 hours ago
Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now the event has...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
'How do we fix this?' NBA star LeBron James takes on voter suppression
49 minutes ago
A conservative commentator once advised him to "shut up and dribble," but basketball legend LeBron James is bringing star...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Baldwin: Gilas needs program first before full-time coach
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
"I think the easier thing to do is just not hire a coach right now, and let our program evolve and develop what we believe...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Djokovic says players may skip US Open and start on clay
5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic suggested that his season might resume on clay rather than at the US Open as he repeated concerns about playing...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz shares mental struggles amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' "So She Did" on Tuesday, Diaz narrated her anxieties as the pandemic spread amid uncertaint...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Dormitorio, Caluag likely to make Olympics
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Through mountain biker Ariana Dormitorio and BMX rider Daniel Caluag, the Philippines has high hopes of earning two berths...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with