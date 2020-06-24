COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial (L) says he plans on signing with Senator Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions once he turns pro
Released/AFP
Once pro, Olympics-bound Marcial wants to sign with Pacquiao promotion
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial already has his eye on a contract with Sen. Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions once he turns pro.

With already an offer from the fighting senator's promotion to handle his affairs after the Summer Games, Marcial has no hesitations if the offer still stands.

"Syempre sa MP [promotions] po ako kasi alam ko nandiyan si Senator Pacquiao na tinutulungan po yung mga boksingero na umangat din sa kahirapan at maabot yung mga pangarap," Marcial said in the recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' The Hit List podcast.

"Tumaas yung morale ko nung nakausap ko siya (Pacquiao), sabi niya sa MP na lang ako pumunta, siya yung bahala, siya yung magmamanage sa akin," he added.

The Zamboanga native has reportedly been approached by a lot of other promotions for once he turns pro post-Olympics.

One of the names thrown in the mix was Hall of Famer promoter Shelly Finkel.

But despite the shining lights of international promoters, Marcial is fixed on signing with a fellow Filipino.

For Marcial, MP Promotions is the best way to go.

"The best yung MP [Promotions], may mga ibang prmoter, international, magaganda, malalaki pero alam niyo yung relationship na same kayong Filipino," Marcial said.

"Alam niyo na si Senator nandiyan sa likod natin na tutulong sa mga atleta lalo na sa pro boxing, kasi diyan siya nanggaling," he added.

Marcial is one of four Filipinos who have already booked their ticket to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which was postponed to 2021.

Fellow boxer Irish Magno, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo round up the list of the Philippine contingent for the Summer Games so far.

