PVL to host online fans day

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League is planning to host an online fans day amid season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Like many other sporting events, the opening of the fourth season of the PVL — which was initially scheduled May 30 — has been stymied by the health crisis.

A little online interaction with fans, PVL President Ricky Palou said, is something they are planning to do in the near future to satisfy volleyball-hungry fans.

"We have a lot of plans for Season 4 for the PVL but unfortunately because of COVID-19, a lot of those plans are delayed," Palou said on Tuesday's episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover Podcast.

"What we're hoping for, what we're asking teams to do is to keep their players in shape... Right now, we're thinking of having something like a fans day, meet and greet fans day and we're looking to schedule it sometime in August," he added.

An online fan meet will surely be appreciated by volleyball supporters who are eager to interact with their volleyball stars, even if it is only online at the moment.

As for live volleyball action on the court, Palou says the calendar remains vague for the league right now.

But holding a tournament before the end of the year is something they are targetting.

"Hopefully, we will be able to do something before the end of the year," Palou said.