COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alyssa Valdez
Sports Vision
Creamline's Valdez keeps competitive mindset amid volleyball hiatus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – It has been more than a couple of months since national team stalwart and Creamline Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez has been on the volleyball court.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Valdez and other volleyball players are experiencing a prolonged hiatus — probably even the longest break for some.

But Valdez is making sure to still keep herself active and ready, despite struggles to find motivation amid the uncertainty.

"For me, it's really hard because probably... this is the longest time [na hindi ako naglalaro]," Valdez said on Tuesday's episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast.

"After a while, nung na-extend na siya (quarantine) nang na extend, parang nadedemotivate ka na rin to work out... but at the same time, I think I'm lucky lang din na I'm surrounded by people na sobrang competitive [and] athletic so napupush din ako," she added.

The multi-titled volleybelle occasionally shares her physical activity online, joined by partner Kiefer Ravena and his brother Thirdy during workouts and other physical activities.

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL), where Valdez currently plays, is already in the midst of brewing a return plan following the health crisis.

According to PVL President Ricky Palou, the league is planning to get back to the action before the year ends.

"Hopefully, we will be able to do something before the end of the year," he said.

ALYSSA VALDEZ PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Azkal Phil Younghusband welcomes son
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Younghusband and his wife Margaret greeted their first-born Philip James last Independence day.
Sports
fbfb
This former Ateneo Blue Eagle is flying high as a prospective commercial pilot
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Dan Wong is still flying high after he has hung up his high tops on the competitive hard court.
Sports
fbfb
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
Details of NBA return ironed out
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The full picture of the return of the 2019-20 NBA season is slowly revealing itself to the players and to the basketball-hungry...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
'Open' yet closed conference: PVL to resume late this year without fans
By Joey Villar | 13 minutes ago
PVL was originally penciled to unfurl on May 30 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to reset in September, which eventually...
Sports
fbfb
27 minutes ago
LaMelo Ball fails in bid for Aussie basketball team
27 minutes ago
NBA prospect LaMelo Ball's hopes of owning an Australian professional basketball team were stolen away Wednesday as a rival...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine basketball body upbeat on Filipino gamers' FIBA Esports campaign
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is throwing its full support to Team Pilipinas ready to slug it out with the best in the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'I kicked its butt': Nuggets coach beats coronavirus
1 hour ago
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says that he likely had the coronavirus, but that he "kicked its butt".
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with