Creamline's Valdez keeps competitive mindset amid volleyball hiatus

MANILA, Philippines – It has been more than a couple of months since national team stalwart and Creamline Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez has been on the volleyball court.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Valdez and other volleyball players are experiencing a prolonged hiatus — probably even the longest break for some.

But Valdez is making sure to still keep herself active and ready, despite struggles to find motivation amid the uncertainty.

"For me, it's really hard because probably... this is the longest time [na hindi ako naglalaro]," Valdez said on Tuesday's episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast.

"After a while, nung na-extend na siya (quarantine) nang na extend, parang nadedemotivate ka na rin to work out... but at the same time, I think I'm lucky lang din na I'm surrounded by people na sobrang competitive [and] athletic so napupush din ako," she added.

The multi-titled volleybelle occasionally shares her physical activity online, joined by partner Kiefer Ravena and his brother Thirdy during workouts and other physical activities.

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL), where Valdez currently plays, is already in the midst of brewing a return plan following the health crisis.

According to PVL President Ricky Palou, the league is planning to get back to the action before the year ends.

"Hopefully, we will be able to do something before the end of the year," he said.