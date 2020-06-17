COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The Premier Volleyball League will likely conduct its conference without any fans in attendance
Sports Vision
'Open' yet closed conference: PVL to resume late this year without fans
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League has decided to move its plan of holding its Open Conference from September to late this year with the National Capital Region still under general community quarantine.

And it will be behind closed doors.

“Hopefully, we will be able to do something before the end of the year,” said organizing Sports Vision president Ricky Palou in the Crossover podcast Tuesday night.

“What we’re hoping for, what we’re asking teams to do is to keep their players in shape,” he added.

PVL was originally penciled to unfurl on May 30 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to reset in September, which eventually did not work out too since the National Capital Region remained under general community quarantine.

If allowed to finally start, Palou said it would be without fans.

“I think if we’re able to hold a tournament this year, it will probably be closed-door, no audience,” said Palou. “I don’t know how teams will react to that, how they will play with no audience watching but I hope they’ll be mature enough to play and give it their all.

“After that, slowly probably they will allow us to bring in some audience, people to watch but again, they’ll probably observe social distancing and be seated one every other seat,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PVL will hold an online fan’s day before it opens shop.

Alyssa Valdez and a powerhouse Creamline team remained the team to beat this early after retaining the core of the same group that reigned supreme in last year’s Open Conference.

Also seeing action are PetroGazz, last year’s Reinforced Conference Champion, BanKo-Perlas, Motolite, Choco Mucho, Army, Bali Pure, Chef’s Classic and Air Force.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Azkal Phil Younghusband welcomes son
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Younghusband and his wife Margaret greeted their first-born Philip James last Independence day.
Sports
fbfb
This former Ateneo Blue Eagle is flying high as a prospective commercial pilot
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Dan Wong is still flying high after he has hung up his high tops on the competitive hard court.
Sports
fbfb
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
Details of NBA return ironed out
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The full picture of the return of the 2019-20 NBA season is slowly revealing itself to the players and to the basketball-hungry...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
27 minutes ago
LaMelo Ball fails in bid for Aussie basketball team
27 minutes ago
NBA prospect LaMelo Ball's hopes of owning an Australian professional basketball team were stolen away Wednesday as a rival...
Sports
fbfb
29 minutes ago
Creamline's Valdez keeps competitive mindset amid volleyball hiatus
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Valdez and other volleyball players are experiencing a prolonged hiatus —...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine basketball body upbeat on Filipino gamers' FIBA Esports campaign
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is throwing its full support to Team Pilipinas ready to slug it out with the best in the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'I kicked its butt': Nuggets coach beats coronavirus
1 hour ago
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says that he likely had the coronavirus, but that he "kicked its butt".
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with