Mike Plania (R) lands a punch on Joshua Greer Jr.
Top Rank
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy boxer Michael "Magic Mike" Plania scored an emphatic upset over WBO top bantamweight fighter Joshua Greer Jr. at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning streak.

The Filipino boxer knocked down the fancied Greer twice, once each in the first and sixth rounds.

Plania dropped Greer with a left hook in the opening round, the same punch he used to once again floor his opponent later in the bout.

The American rallied late in the fight against Plania, but it too late to swing the match in his favor.

"I think Greer underestimated me," Plania said through an interpreter after the bout.

"He kept saying 'night night', but tonight, it was ‘Magic’ time," he added.

The 23-year-old Plania was relatively unknown in his division, but with the upset, eyes are suddenly on him.

"This win is going to change my life," he said.

