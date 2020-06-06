COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UP Maroons Javi Gomez de Liano (L) and Ricci Rivero join Kobe Paras in helping to raise funds for the bail of eight protesters arrested in UP Cebu
Philstar/UAAP
More UP Maroons extend help to bail 'Cebu 8'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines — More cagers from the UP Fighting Maroons are pledging their help to free arrested protesters in Cebu.

Spearheaded by Kobe Paras, teammates Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liano have also said they will take part in raising bail money.

A total of eight people were arrested during a protest against the controversial Anti-terrorism Bill in UP Cebu on Friday for allegedly breaking general community quarantine rules.

Paras did not waste time in expressing his support for the arrested protesters and tweeted out his thoughts.

The second generation basketball star thanked the protesters for "standing up for what is right".

Per UP alumni Renan B. Dalisay, they have already asked the lawyers of the detained protesters to get in touch with the team.

Meanwhile, both past and present Maroons expressed their thoughts on the situation and called for the junking of the bill.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
