More UP Maroons extend help to bail 'Cebu 8'

MANILA, Philippines — More cagers from the UP Fighting Maroons are pledging their help to free arrested protesters in Cebu.

Spearheaded by Kobe Paras, teammates Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liano have also said they will take part in raising bail money.

A total of eight people were arrested during a protest against the controversial Anti-terrorism Bill in UP Cebu on Friday for allegedly breaking general community quarantine rules.

Paras did not waste time in expressing his support for the arrested protesters and tweeted out his thoughts.

The second generation basketball star thanked the protesters for "standing up for what is right".

I saw the news in Cebu about my fellow isko and Iskas.

To all my people there who got arrested

Thank you standing up for what is right.

To all my isko and iskas in cebu & everywhere else, stay strong, stay safe, and stand ten toes down.

We will raise money to bail those affected! — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras ????? (@_kokoparas) June 5, 2020

Per UP alumni Renan B. Dalisay, they have already asked the lawyers of the detained protesters to get in touch with the team.

Meanwhile, both past and present Maroons expressed their thoughts on the situation and called for the junking of the bill.

Love seeing my people use their platform to stand up for what is right @_kokoparas ????? the world is going through growing pains, keep fighting till all these injustices are settled #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #BLM #morethananathlete https://t.co/vVc0sr7M5v — James Spencer (@Jspenc3r_) June 5, 2020