NBA officially back as return plan gets nod

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA will officially be back in July after the league's board of governors gave the nod to Commissioner Adam Silver's proposed return plan on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

An overwhelming majority of teams favored to resume the season with a vote of 29-1. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, only the Trail Blazers voted "no" on the plan.

Sources: Blazers are eager to resume season, but chose to vote “No” because franchise believed there were more competitive and innovative formats on table -- including those that addressed 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds based on regular-season game results in Orlando. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

According to the report, the Blazers were eager to resume the season but believed that there were more competitive and innovative formats on table.

The approved format of the NBA return, which is set to be played in the Disney World resort in Orlando Florida, will include a 16-day regular season for the 22 teams invited back.

A reminder of how the standings look and who's heading to Orlando ???? pic.twitter.com/X1ottDknIA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

According to reports, there will be around five to six games per day while the playoffs will maintain the traditional best-of-seven series format.

Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources:

16-day regular season - 5-to-6 games per day.

Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games.

NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series. https://t.co/Lrc7JJfvPU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

The Finals series is expected to be played every other day.

Target NBA schedule from '19-'20 to '20-'21 season



? Training camp - July 9-11

? '19-'20 season - July 31-Oct. 12

? Draft lottery - Aug. 25

? NBA Draft - Oct. 15

? Free agency - Oct. 18

? '20-'21 training camp - Nov. 10

? '20-'21 season start - Dec. 1



(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/H1C8N60DKn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

The 2019-20 season is expected to run from July 31 to October 12 while the league is targeting a December 1st start to the 2020-21 season.

However, the quick turnaround is a source of reservation for the NBA Players Association and will likely be subject for negotiation.