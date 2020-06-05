COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The NBA will officially resume play on July 31 after teams approved the proposed return plan by commissioner Adam Silver
AFP
NBA officially back as return plan gets nod
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA will officially be back in July after the league's board of governors gave the nod to Commissioner Adam Silver's proposed return plan on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

An overwhelming majority of teams favored to resume the season with a vote of 29-1. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, only the Trail Blazers voted "no" on the plan. 

According to the report, the Blazers were eager to resume the season but believed that there were more competitive and innovative formats on table.

The approved format of the NBA return, which is set to be played in the Disney World resort in Orlando Florida, will include a 16-day regular season for the 22 teams invited back.

According to reports, there will be around five to six games per day while the playoffs will maintain the traditional best-of-seven series format.

The Finals series is expected to be played every other day.

The 2019-20 season is expected to run from July 31 to October 12 while the league is targeting a December 1st start to the 2020-21 season.

However, the quick turnaround is a source of reservation for the NBA Players Association and will likely be subject for negotiation.

