On pro wrestler Hana Kimura's death
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The world is reeling from the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Right before that happened, Japanese professional wrestler and reality television series star Hana Kimura committed suicide last May 23.

The details surround the 22-year old Kimura’s deathwere not released but it is said to be related to cyber bullying. 

Kimura is on the ongoing Terrace House Tokyo 2019-20 reality television series that was put on ice following the COVID-19 pandemic and was canceled following the pro wrestler’s death.

Her passing though rocked the world about the repeated dangers of cyber bullying. Last October and November 2019, K-Pop stars Sulli and Koo Hara took their lives due to cyber bullying. 

As someone who has religiously followed Terrace House since the initial series, Boys and Girls Next Door that ran from 2012-14, this tragedy was coming. The stars — whether they were perceived villains on the show or not — often received nasty comments on their social media. 

Kimura was one of my favorites on the show. She was tough when it came to her pro wrestling persona, but out of the ring, she was awkwardly and painfully shy and looking for love. I thought that made her even more endearing. 

I know that some of the comments were about her dark complexion as she was half-Indonesian. The term for those of mixed races in Japan is “hafu” and recently, I was watching these videos on YouTube from Asian Boss about how hafus are treated and go about their lives in Japan. And you can bet that racism exists even in that country.

Watch their February 19, 2020 episode titled “Being Half-Japanese in Japan” and it is telling. Furthermore, there are many more similar videos of that topic on YouTube.

One of the unique aspects of Terrace House is the studio commentators who offer their thoughts – funny, objective, or even barbed – about the actions of the stars. One of the commentators, Ryota Yamasato or as he is known by his pseudonym, “Yama Chan” can be particularly sarcastic that can also be perceived as mean. I guess it depends on how one can take it.

I wonder too if people online picked up on those comments.

And that isn’t limited to Kimura and her Terrace House-mates.

I recall how years ago, the UP women’s volleyball team was affected by comments on their social media regarding their dip in performance and results. I recall telling their former team manager, “Why do they take the time to read them?” If you do, you will be upset by some of them that are downright nasty. Furthermore, many of these people hide behind alter-nicks. 

In my opinion, freedom is good, but there should be limits placed on certain things because people oft take advantage of it. and it is high time that all governments look at not only cyber bullying but racism. If these deaths of Kimura and Floyd show, there are these simmering ill feelings that make us all sit on an explosive powder keg.

