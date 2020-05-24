UAAP
Hana Kimura
Instagram/Hana Kimura
Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura dead at 22
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2020 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese wrester and actor Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22.

Kimura, who appeared in the Netflix reality show Terrace House, was reportedly targeted by hundreds of mean tweets from fans and critics on a daily basis.

Shortly before her death, the 22-year-old issued a series of troubling social media posts implying that she was the victim of cyber bullying.

Stardom Wrestling, Kimura's organization, confirmed the news and asked their fans to remain respectful.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," the statement read.

Her last social media update before her death was reportedly an Instagram story on Friday of her with her cat and a caption that read "goodbye".

The 22-year-old Kimura was the daughter of well-known wrestler Kyoko Kimura.

Following the news of her death, many wrestling figures spoke out against cyber-bullying and its impact on mental health. 

