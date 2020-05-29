Thirdy Ravena, Chloe Daos named Ateneo's Moro Lorenzo awardees

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo basketball player Thirdy Ravena and swimmer Chloe Daos were each honored by the school following a dominant showing in the short-lived UAAP Season 82.

Both athletes were hailed as the Guidon-Moro Lorenzo awardees, a citation that recognizes athletes "who have shown excellence and utmost dedication in their sport."

Ravena, who led the Blue Eagles to an immaculate 16-0 sweep of the men's basketball tournament en route to their third straight UAAP title, was named Sportsman of the Year.

He is the first basketball player to win the award since Nonoy Baclao in 2010.

Meanwhile, Daos copped her second Sportswoman of the Year citation. She also bagged the award in 2018 as a rookie.

Daos sweeped the competition in the UAAP pool, winning all her seven events during the sport's four-day meet last October.

Her collegiate tally now stands at 21 golds.

Daos was also named Ambrosio Padilla Athlete of the Year.