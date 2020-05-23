Golfing elders, juniors get IATF nod

MANILA, Philippines – The golfing seniors and junior players finally got their tee-off slips from IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) following amendment to the guidelines covering outdoor and non-contact sports and other forms of exercises in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The latest guidelines thus removed age restrictions in golf, one of the sports allowed to resume operations in areas under GCQ, including walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian and skateboarding.

Golfers aged 60 and above and those under 21 were previously disallowed to play under the previous IATF measure on health and safety protocols but the Department of Interior and Local Government the other day announced that senior golfers are now allowed to play “provided they do not pose any health risk.”

“There are no more age restrictions,” said NGAP (National Golf Association of the Philippines) secretary-general Bones Floro. “But players must observe the home-to-course-and-back set-up.”

Eariier, the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo have permitted senior golfers to play. In an advisory to its members, the Orchard management opened the course for players aged 60-years-old and above last Friday under the following conditions:

– They must ensure point-to-point trip only (house/office to golf course and vice versa) and must sign a health waiver or undertaking of the risk involved to be submitted to the golf registration staff. Only members and those who operate or own business in Cavite are allowed to use the facilities of golf clubs in the province.

Valley Golf has allowed not only the seniors but also the juniors to play starting last Wednesday while Mt. Malarayat GCC in Lipa City, Batangas has also given the green light for the seniors to play except those with comorbidities.

Most clubs, however, are expected to follow suit following the latest IATF’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the issue.

They include Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias and Sherwood Hills GCC in Trece Martires, which reopened last Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang and Sun Valley, also in Antipolo, which resumed operations Saturday, Tagaytay Midlands and Summit Point GCC in Lipa City, Batangas, which reopened Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, golf clubs in Metro Manila, Laguna, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecijia and Angeles City brace for their respective reopening in anticipation of the easing restrictions beginning June 1, including Wack Wack, Villamor, Philippine Navy, Camp Aguinaldo, Club Intramuros and Veterans in the NCR.

In Visayas and Mindanao, most clubs have also resumed operations but remained off limits for the seniors, including Negros Occidental GCC, Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro.

Manila Southwoods, on the other hand, will reopen on June 1.