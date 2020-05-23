UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Golfing elders, juniors get IATF nod
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 7:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – The golfing seniors and junior players finally got their tee-off slips from IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) following amendment to the guidelines covering outdoor and non-contact sports and other forms of exercises in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The latest guidelines thus removed age restrictions in golf, one of the sports allowed to resume operations in areas under GCQ, including walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian and skateboarding.

Golfers aged 60 and above and those under 21 were previously disallowed to play under the previous IATF measure on health and safety protocols but the Department of Interior and Local Government the other day announced that senior golfers are now allowed to play “provided they do not pose any health risk.”

“There are no more age restrictions,” said NGAP (National Golf Association of the Philippines) secretary-general Bones Floro. “But players must observe the home-to-course-and-back set-up.”

Eariier, the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo have permitted senior golfers to play. In an advisory to its members, the Orchard management opened the course for players aged 60-years-old and above last Friday under the following conditions:

– They must ensure point-to-point trip only (house/office to golf course and vice versa) and must sign a health waiver or undertaking of the risk involved to be submitted to the golf registration staff. Only members and those who operate or own business in Cavite are allowed to use the facilities of golf clubs in the province.

Valley Golf has allowed not only the seniors but also the juniors to play starting last Wednesday while Mt. Malarayat GCC in Lipa City, Batangas has also given the green light for the seniors to play except those with comorbidities.

Most clubs, however, are expected to follow suit following the latest IATF’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the issue.

They include Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias and Sherwood Hills GCC in Trece Martires, which reopened last Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang and Sun Valley, also in Antipolo, which resumed operations Saturday, Tagaytay Midlands and Summit Point GCC in Lipa City, Batangas, which reopened Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, golf clubs in Metro Manila, Laguna, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecijia and Angeles City brace for their respective reopening in anticipation of the easing restrictions beginning June 1, including Wack Wack, Villamor, Philippine Navy, Camp Aguinaldo, Club Intramuros and Veterans in the NCR.

In Visayas and Mindanao, most clubs have also resumed operations but remained off limits for the seniors, including Negros Occidental GCC, Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro.

Manila Southwoods, on the other hand, will reopen on June 1.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Final words on ‘The Last Dance’
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Now, let me get this straight. I enjoyed the documentary. But as I have mentioned multiple times, the missed story —...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Utah coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Sloan, who led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, reportedly died due to complications from Parkinson's disease...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Knicks star Ewing says he has coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Ewing tweeted the news on his official Twitter account, along with a statement from Georgetown University where he coaches...
Sports
fbfb
Nieto bros, Bobby Ray Parks to host home workouts with Nike
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eager to keep their patrons active despite being confined in their homes, the athletic brand is churning out another set of...
Sports
fbfb
Orchard, Valley ease up restrictions on golfing seniors
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo have allowed players aged 60-and-above to play...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Philippine Muay Thai body comes to aid of national team members
By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Called ‘"MAP-angkabuhayan sa Gitna ng COVID-19", the noble project aims to provide support programs for affected fighters...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
TNC to join ONE Esports SEA Dota 2 tournament
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In collaboration with IO Esports, ONE Esports is set to launch a Dota 2 SEA League to compete for a $100,000 prize pool.
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Kai Sotto compared to Kings' Marvin Bagley III by his TSF coach
By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
When asked who is the NBA player that comes top of his mind upon seeing Sotto’s game, Johnson had an interesting answer:...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Severino in near miss; Antonio triumphs
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with Grandmaster Martin Tazbir of Poland in the fifth and final round to finish tied for...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Brickman hopes to join PBA draft
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman has a legitimate Philippine passport but unless he’s able to secure a Bureau of Immigration...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with