Sotto, Green to be handled by top NBA agent Aaron Goodwin

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is pulling out all the stops to reach his dream of becoming the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA, signing with NBA agent Aaron Goodwin.

According to a report by Homer Sayson of Spin.ph, Sotto is set to be represented by Goodwin who handled stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant in their early years.

"From the time Kai first arrived in the US last April, we already knew that AG would be a perfect fit. We trust AG implicitly and look forward to a long-lasting relationship," East West Private, Sotto's agency in Atlanta, told Spin.ph.

Current clients of the NBA agent include the Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs.

Filipino-American Jalen Green, who will be joining Sotto in the NBA G League, also hired Goodwin last month.