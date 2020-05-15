UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto (L) and Fil-Am Jalen Green are set to be two of the top recruits in the NBA G League select team
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
G League program to make Sotto, Green primed for NBA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are two of the new commits to the NBA G League select program.

Introduced as a new pathway toward the NBA in place of playing in a collegiate level, Sotto and Green will be placed under a development program that will cater to each of their own skills and weaknesses.

"There will be a high emphasis on skill development and training... really looking at transferrable skills," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim explained to Philippine media via conference call on Thursday.

"Kai as an NBA player, what are the skills he needs to have. Really concentrating on that but at the same time, starting to understand the NBA game... [and] helping them grow and build their bodies in a smart way," he added.

Sotto and Green are set to be exposed to professional coaching that will be a big boost to their NBA dreams.

The two cagers, as well as the others selected for the program, will also be able to compare their skills to higher-level players like NBA G League, national team and NBA academy competitors.

The 7'2" Sotto is aiming to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA while top prospect Green will work to keep his status as a five-star recruit.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto to earn at least $200K in NBA G League deal
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, who also made history as the first Jr. NBA Philippines alumnus to play in the G League, passed up on offers from NCAA...
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras banner Bo Perasol's All-Ateneo, UP Five
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Bo Perasol, who guided Ateneo to two Final Four finishes in the UAAP and UP to finals and semifinals berths, had expected...
Sports
fbfb
From the archives: Kai Sotto wants to be next Embiid, Porzingis
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to Phillippine media during his send-off with the Ayala Foundation last year, Sotto and his father Ervin talked about...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Jordan's admiration for Dr. J
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Most basketball fans conveniently or unknowingly forget that when Michael Jordan was a rookie in the NBA, he was touted to...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas youth star AJ Edu also stands out in academics
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth team big man AJ Edu may have been sidelined with a horrific knee injury but that did not stop him from...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Golf tees off in Batangas, Cavite
By Dante Navarro | 20 minutes ago
The Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club and the Summit Point Golf and Country Club, both in Lipa City, Batangas, are set for...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
MPBL's Morales joins COVID-19 battle as Air Force frontliner
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Morales, who suited up for Imus-Luxxe Slim in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, is now playing the role of frontliner...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
PGA Tour 2K1 tees off worldwide on August 21
3 hours ago
2K crushed a long drive today with the announcement that PGA Tour 2K21, its forthcoming, officially licensed golf simulation...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
G League chief: Kai Sotto 'on track' to NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, who has been in the United States for more than a year now to pursue his NBA dream, was among the top prospects G League...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
PBA epic remembered
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Exactly 30 years ago today, basketball aficionados witnessed one of the most bizarre, if not craziest, of endings in a PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with