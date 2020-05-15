G League program to make Sotto, Green primed for NBA

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are two of the new commits to the NBA G League select program.

Introduced as a new pathway toward the NBA in place of playing in a collegiate level, Sotto and Green will be placed under a development program that will cater to each of their own skills and weaknesses.

"There will be a high emphasis on skill development and training... really looking at transferrable skills," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim explained to Philippine media via conference call on Thursday.

"Kai as an NBA player, what are the skills he needs to have. Really concentrating on that but at the same time, starting to understand the NBA game... [and] helping them grow and build their bodies in a smart way," he added.

Sotto and Green are set to be exposed to professional coaching that will be a big boost to their NBA dreams.

The two cagers, as well as the others selected for the program, will also be able to compare their skills to higher-level players like NBA G League, national team and NBA academy competitors.

The 7'2" Sotto is aiming to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA while top prospect Green will work to keep his status as a five-star recruit.