Report: Kai Sotto to earn at least $200K in NBA G League deal

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball prospect Kai Sotto is set to earn big money after signing with the NBA G League.

As the first international prospect in the G League select team, Sotto's deal is reportedly worth at least $200,000 according to 247 Sports' Evan Daniels.

Kai Sotto’s deal with the NBA G League is worth at least $200,000, sources tell @247Sports. Sotto, a 7-2 center from Philippines, is No. 51 overall in the @247Sports Rankings. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 14, 2020

Sotto, who also made history as the first Jr. NBA Philippines alumnus to play in the G League, passed up on offers from NCAA Division 1 schools and Euro-based clubs in making the decision.

G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim took a chance with Sotto, forseeing the 7'2" cager to go all the way to the NBA.

"We wanna make sure we try to identify players on track to be in the NBA... I think Kai can reach all those areas," he told Philippine media on Thursday.

The basketball executive, however, didn't want to disclose the figures of Sotto and the other prospects' contracts with the league.